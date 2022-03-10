Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,631 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 1.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vistra by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Vistra by 1.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VST opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.39%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

