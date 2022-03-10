Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Short Interest Up 25.9% in February

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,952,700 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 1,551,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 221.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VIVEF opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. Vivendi has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $13.84.
