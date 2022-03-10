Vivid Seats Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,186 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,426% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

SEAT opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $3,121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $6,834,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

