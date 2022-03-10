Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.45 Million

Analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) to report $57.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.40 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $48.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $266.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $270.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $295.14 million, with estimates ranging from $280.80 million to $307.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.15.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $42,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,892 shares of company stock worth $1,512,624. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,417,000 after buying an additional 861,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 520,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after buying an additional 501,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,176.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 302,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 278,421 shares during the last quarter.

VCRA remained flat at $$79.13 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.35, a PEG ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.24. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

