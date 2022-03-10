Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.30

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:FAN opened at GBX 434 ($5.69) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 498.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 510.30. Volution Group has a 52-week low of GBX 306 ($4.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 565 ($7.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of £859.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

