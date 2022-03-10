Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%.

Shares of VYGR opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

VYGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 149,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 73,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

