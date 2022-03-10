VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.
NASDAQ VSEC opened at $48.82 on Thursday. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $620.60 million, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.53.
VSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.
About VSE
VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.
