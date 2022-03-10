VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $48.82 on Thursday. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $620.60 million, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.53.

VSEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VSE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VSE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in VSE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in VSE by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

