vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VTVT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of -1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,627,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.