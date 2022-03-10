W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 155.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

