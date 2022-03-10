W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.
W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74.
About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)
W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.
