Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €162.82 ($176.98).

Several research analysts recently commented on WCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($178.26) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($188.04) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($192.39) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($206.52) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH stock opened at €136.95 ($148.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of €132.86 and a 200-day moving average of €145.12. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €106.25 ($115.49) and a fifty-two week high of €174.75 ($189.95).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.