Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 10,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WTRH stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waitr has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waitr by 1,401.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,120,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313,365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waitr by 5,865.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waitr by 1,466.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 372,981 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waitr (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

