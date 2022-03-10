Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 10,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WTRH stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waitr has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -1.39.

Get Waitr alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waitr by 1,401.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,120,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313,365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waitr by 5,865.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waitr by 1,466.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 372,981 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.