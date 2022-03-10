Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALDU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 66,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 48,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 518,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,230,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 292,437 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 3,037,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 356,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.