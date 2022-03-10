WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.30

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 2662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

WKME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

