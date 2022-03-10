Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.41. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,062.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,099,955 shares of company stock worth $711,827,821. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $139.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.44. Walmart has a 1 year low of $128.47 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

