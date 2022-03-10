Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of WMT traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,163,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668,024. Walmart has a 52-week low of $129.90 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277,955 shares of company stock valued at $736,715,921 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

