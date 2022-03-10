Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) PT Raised to $36.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HCC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.98. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.