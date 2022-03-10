Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:WEAV opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $53,140,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $114,862,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth $8,418,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

