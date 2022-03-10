Wedbush Cuts Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target to $8.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.33.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 189,652 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,618,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

