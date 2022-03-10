Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,636,000 after buying an additional 56,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,018,000 after acquiring an additional 155,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,292,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 816,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 38,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDV opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

