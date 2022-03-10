Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $91.51.

