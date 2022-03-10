Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

