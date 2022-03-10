Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,770 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,744,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 525.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,470,000 after buying an additional 2,163,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 56.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,358,000 after buying an additional 2,056,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,629 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

