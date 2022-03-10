Wedmont Private Capital Invests $204,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,589,000 after acquiring an additional 425,159 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

