Wedmont Private Capital Invests $294,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $465.37 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.75 and a 12-month high of $477.47. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.89 and a 200-day moving average of $421.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

