Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.