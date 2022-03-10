Wedmont Private Capital Purchases Shares of 7,598 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.56%.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.