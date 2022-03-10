Wedmont Private Capital Takes $216,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

