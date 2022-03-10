Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$160.00 to C$156.00.

3/7/2022 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$151.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$163.00.

3/6/2022 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$158.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$169.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$165.00.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$169.00 to C$171.00.

2/23/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$151.00 to C$163.00.

2/22/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$167.00 to C$169.00.

2/15/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00.

1/19/2022 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a C$165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$140.00.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded down C$1.22 on Thursday, hitting C$145.92. The stock had a trading volume of 661,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$145.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$137.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$108.86 and a twelve month high of C$152.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

