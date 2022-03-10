Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE: BMO) in the last few weeks:
- 3/9/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$160.00 to C$156.00.
- 3/7/2022 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$151.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$163.00.
- 3/6/2022 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating.
- 3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$158.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$169.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$165.00.
- 3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$169.00 to C$171.00.
- 2/23/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$151.00 to C$163.00.
- 2/22/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$145.00 to C$158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$167.00 to C$169.00.
- 2/15/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00.
- 1/19/2022 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a C$165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$140.00.
Shares of TSE:BMO traded down C$1.22 on Thursday, hitting C$145.92. The stock had a trading volume of 661,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$145.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$137.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$108.86 and a twelve month high of C$152.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.
