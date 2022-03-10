Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shake Shack (SHAK)

Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/24/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $77.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $118.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $82.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $81.00 to $75.00.
- 1/14/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $83.00.
Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.48. 5,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $130.00.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
