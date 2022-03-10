Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.66

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 1619861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Several research firms have commented on WB. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Weibo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Weibo by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after purchasing an additional 409,714 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $143,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,358,000 after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Weibo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,761,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $145,310,000 after purchasing an additional 197,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

