Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $235,950 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $52.73 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

