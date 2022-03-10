Wellington Management Group LLP Has $340,000 Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAF. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 247.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

EAF opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 372.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.72%.

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

