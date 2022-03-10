Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $389,000 in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,775,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Buckle by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKE opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKE shares. Sidoti started coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

