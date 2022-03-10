Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $506,000 in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter worth about $59,058,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after buying an additional 293,678 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter worth about $40,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after buying an additional 510,566 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter worth about $25,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNOG opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

