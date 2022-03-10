Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $319,000 Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of FLO opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Flowers Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.