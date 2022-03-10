Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $431,000 Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 432,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in RadNet by 4,373.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDNT. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

RDNT opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $271,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

