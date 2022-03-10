Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $452,000 Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $135.58 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.45 and a 12 month high of $172.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.47 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 374.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

