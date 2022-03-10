Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $97.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Welltower traded as high as $90.10 and last traded at $89.72, with a volume of 10853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.33.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WELL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,233,000 after buying an additional 97,376 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 113.80, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Welltower Company Profile (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

