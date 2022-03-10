WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 115,687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1,527.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 84,183 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.98.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

