West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives $130.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.09.

WFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

WFG traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.22. 25,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,481. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $372,878,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 17.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,070,000 after acquiring an additional 448,538 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 902.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,155,000 after acquiring an additional 155,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

