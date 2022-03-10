West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.200-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion.

Shares of WST traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $367.60. 2,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,021. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $266.66 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.42. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.