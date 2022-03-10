Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 535.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after purchasing an additional 612,509 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,832.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,151,000 after purchasing an additional 532,193 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,799,000.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $114.00 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

