Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Purchases $209,200.00 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.56.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

