Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBCPH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Westpac Banking Corporation (ASX:WBCPH – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5631 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.56.

