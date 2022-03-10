Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend payment by 1.8% over the last three years.

NASDAQ WEYS opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01. Weyco Group has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyco Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyco Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

