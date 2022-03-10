Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,646 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 576.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 64,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 61,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.