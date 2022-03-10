Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.60. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 32,514 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on UP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at $241,285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $51,575,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,390 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $18,058,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at $16,475,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.