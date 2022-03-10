Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.60. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 32,514 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have commented on UP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.
About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
