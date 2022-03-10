Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

WSR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 459,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $638.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 165.39%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

