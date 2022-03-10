Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.63 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Sunday, March 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.59. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.82 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WLL. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

