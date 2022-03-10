WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.07. Approximately 1,313,198 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 920,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.95.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSOE. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,547,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 844.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,643,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,401 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,203,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,565,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,563,000.

